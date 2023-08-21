As A Judge, Steve Harvey Learns To Make The Tough Calls

Steve Harvey has quickly learned that justice is not easy. Sure, there are some cases he comes across on Judge Steve Harvey that are open-and-shut cases, but there are others that are filled with plenty of nuance and conflicting arguments. And Harvey firmly believes that justice is blind. So, when he gets those difficult cases, he told us he tries to keep his personal feelings about the people involved out of his decisions, which is not an easy thing to do. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Harvey)