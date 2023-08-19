Damien Lewis: What Makes Bobby On ‘Billions’ Tick

There was plenty of rejoicing among Billions fans as Damien Lewis appeared on the first episode of the show’s final season. After a year away, Lewis is back as billionaire stock trader Bobby Axelrod, and it appears he’s set to play a pivotal role in the show’s final story arc. Over the years, we’ve spoken to Lewis about playing Axelrod, and he gave us some insight into the motivations that go into the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Damien Lewis)
Billions airs Sunday nights on Showtime and is currently streaming on Paramount+.