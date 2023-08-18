Julia Roberts & ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Surprising Secret

By the time Pretty Woman was released, Julia Roberts was already one of Hollywood’s top up-and-coming actresses, having earned an Oscar nomination for her role in Steel Magnolias. But, at the time Pretty Woman started filming, Steel Magnolias had yet to be released, and Roberts’s standing as a box-office draw was not yet certain. Of course, Pretty Woman wound up being the film that cemented Roberts’s status in Hollywood, as she earned a second consecutive Oscar nomination and, more importantly, Pretty Woman became a huge hit, spending four months in the Top 10 of the U.S. box office. During that run, we spoke to Roberts, who admitted that she was a little surprised by the movie’s success, because so much of it was made up as they went along. (Click on the media bar below to hear Julia Roberts)