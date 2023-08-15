War Is Hell, And ‘Private Ryan’ Was Hellish At Times For Tom Hanks

By Hollywood Outbreak

Saving Private Ryan earned Tom Hanks his fourth Oscar nomination for Best Actor, and it won Steven Spielberg his second Oscar for Best Director. Of course, being a Spielberg movie, the war film was made to look and feel as realistic as possible on the screen. For Hanks, that meant days on end surrounded by blood, guts, and gore. When the film was released, Hanks admitted that, in a way, the psychological aspects of shooting got to him after a while. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)

 

Saving Private Ryan is currently streaming on Prime Video and is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.

