Starring With Her Dad, Vivian Olyphant Gives ‘Justified: City Primeval’ A Family Feel

Vivian Olyphant is the teenage daughter of Timothy Olyphant, a relationship that’s now reflected onscreen, as Vivian plays Timothy’s daughter in the new series Justified: City Primeval. Of course, it would be easy to believe that nepotism was involved, but Vivian told us that she had to audition for the role like anyone else. That being said, though, she told said she really loved getting an opportunity to work with her father. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vivian Olyphant)
Justified: City Primeval airs Tuesday nights on FX, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.