Rachel McAdams: ‘Notebook’ Chemistry With Ryan Gosling Was Immediate

When it came to doing a romantic drama, Ryan Gosling was an unknown quantity before he was cast in The Notebook. None of his prior roles had even come close to rom-com territory, so having him star opposite Rachel McAdams in the film took a leap of faith on the part of the filmmakers. But, as McAdams told us at the time of the film’s original release, their instincts were right on target, because she felt like the two of them had the perfect chemistry for the story from the very first time they read together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rachel McAdams)