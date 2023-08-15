Pick A Favorite ‘Will & Grace’ Episode? It’s Easy For Debra Messing

Over the course of Will & Grace’s 11 seasons, including the three-season revival from 2017-2020, 246 episodes were produced. And there were a lot of great ones — not a single episode has scored lower than a 7 on IMDb’s user ratings, with 54 of them checking in at 8 or above. Each one of those episodes is now being discussed on the Just Jack & Will podcast — they’re going through the show, one episode at a time, joined by special guests, including Debra Messing. Of course, we’ve also spoken to her many times over the years, and when it comes to the one Will & Grace episode she loves the most, it’s no contest. (Click on the media bar below to hear Debra Messing)