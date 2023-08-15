Pick A Favorite ‘Will & Grace’ Episode? It’s Easy For Debra Messing

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Over the course of Will & Grace’s 11 seasons, including the three-season revival from 2017-2020, 246 episodes were produced. And there were a lot of great ones — not a single episode has scored lower than a 7 on IMDb’s user ratings, with 54 of them checking in at 8 or above. Each one of those episodes is now being discussed on the Just Jack & Will podcast — they’re going through the show, one episode at a time, joined by special guests, including Debra Messing. Of course, we’ve also spoken to her many times over the years, and when it comes to the one Will & Grace episode she loves the most, it’s no contest. (Click on the media bar below to hear Debra Messing)

 

(By the way, that episode is ranked 18th by the IMDb users, so a lot of people love that episode.)

Will & Grace is currently streaming on Hulu and Prime Video, and the Just Jack & Will podcast is available on most podcast platforms.

