Paul Verhoeven Brought ‘Robocop’ Clarity (Kind Of) To Peter Weller

Back in 1987, RoboCop was a hit movie, ruling the U.S. box office for two weeks in July. While reviews at the time were generally good, time has been kind to the film, which is now viewed as one of the best science-fiction action movies ever. Peter Weller, who starred in the film, gave a lot of credit to the film’s success to its Dutch director, Paul Verhoeven. When Weller spoke at a fan event a few years back, he said that Verhoeven had a vision for the film that even he couldn’t understand at first. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Weller)