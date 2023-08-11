Matt Damon: ‘Oppenheimer’ Was A Movie Only Christopher Nolan Could Make

At first glance, it would have seemed like Oppenheimer wouldn’t exactly be blockbuster movie material. Yes, J. Robert Oppenheimer’s name is in the history books, but he was far from being a household name to today’s moviegoing audience. So, what turned Oppenheimer’s story into one of the year’s biggest movies? Matt Damon gives most of the credit to Christopher Nolan, who both wrote the screenplay and directed the movie, because of his skill in turning complex ideas into scenes everybody can understand. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)