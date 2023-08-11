Matt Damon: ‘Oppenheimer’ Was A Movie Only Christopher Nolan Could Make

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
L to R: Dylan Arnold is Frank Oppenheimer and Matt Damon is Leslie Groves in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.

At first glance, it would have seemed like Oppenheimer wouldn’t exactly be blockbuster movie material. Yes, J. Robert Oppenheimer’s name is in the history books, but he was far from being a household name to today’s moviegoing audience. So, what turned Oppenheimer’s story into one of the year’s biggest movies? Matt Damon  gives most of the credit to Christopher Nolan, who both wrote the screenplay and directed the movie, because of his skill in turning complex ideas into scenes everybody can understand. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)

Oppenheimer is now playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak