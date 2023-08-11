‘Laverne & Shirley’ Success Surprised Cindy Williams

In its prime, Happy Days was responsible for a few spinoff series, from the inspired (Mork & Mindy) to the insipid (Joanie Loves Chachi). But the most popular was clearly Laverne & Shirley. After Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall made three appearances on Happy Days, the characters of Laverne DeFazio and Shirley Feeney were given their own show, which quickly rivaled Happy Days in popularity — in fact, during Laverne & Shirley’s third season, it actually surpassed Happy Days to become the #1 show of the season. Laverne & Shirley wound up airing for eight seasons, producing 178 episodes. We spoke to Williams many times over the years before her death this past January, and she told us the success of Laverne & Shirley came as a surprise to her and Marshall. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cindy Williams)