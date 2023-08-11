How Three Men Unleashed Leslie Nielsen’s Inner Comedian

Throughout much of his career, Leslie Nielsen had been known for playing very serious, dramatic roles in melodramatic films. And that’s exactly why the Zucker brothers and Jim Abrahams sought to cast him to provide deadpan humor in their movie Airplane! Nielsen was so well received in the role, the floodgates opened — the Zuckers and Abrahams cast him as the lead in their television parody of cop shows, Police Squad! That, of course, led directly to the three Naked Gun movies, which featured Nielsen as his Police Squad! character. It was a whole new stage of Nielsen’s career — many would say the most successful stage — and for that, the late actor once told us he would always be grateful to the Airplane! team. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leslie Nielsen)