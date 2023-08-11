A Chan-tastic Idea: Jackie Chan Loved Linked Up With The Ninja Turtles

It was a move so brilliant, you kind of wonder why nobody had thought of doing it before: To play Splinter, the martial arts expert who raises and teaches the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, why not get one of the world’s most famous martial arts experts? As a producer on the new TMNT: Mutant Mayhem film, Seth Rogen (with a little help) found the inspiration to contact Jackie Chan about voicing the role. When Chan got the call, he told us, he thought it was a fantastic idea. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jackie Chan)