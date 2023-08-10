‘Indiana Jones’ Producer Proud The Series Spanned Generations

There were three main constants in the Indiana Jones franchise: Harrison Ford starred in all of the films, John Williams composed the scores for all of the films, and Frank Marshall was a producer on all of the films. Marshall was one of the founders of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, and the first project he worked on there was Raiders of the Lost Ark, so the Indiana Jones films have been near and dear to his heart ever since. Now that Indy’s saga has reached its conclusion with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Marshall feels a great sense of pride about the series entertaining viewers with new stories over more than 40 years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Frank Marshall)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters.