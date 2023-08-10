Dakota Johnson’s Got At Least ‘Fifty’ Reasons To Be Thankful

Prior to 2015, Dakota Johnson’s career had consisted of mostly minor roles in films, along with a starring role in a short-lived sitcom — nothing that won her much attention or acclaim. That all changed when, seemingly against type, Johnson was cast as Anastasia Steele in the film adaptation of the controversial blockbuster book by E.L. James. Fifty Shades of Grey, along with sequels Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, suddenly turned Johnson into one of Hollywood’s top rising stars. Speaking at the time of the final film’s release, Johnson said she would always be grateful for the films and the character James had created. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dakota Johnson)
The three Fifty Shades films are currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.