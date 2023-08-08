Was Jon Favreau Really A ‘Swinger’? Not Really

These days, Jon Favreau has largely given up his on-screen appearances — aside from a few scenes as Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (for which he’s been an executive producer and director), his last conventional acting gig came in 2016. Lately, he’s been best known for his work as writer and showrunner for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. But there was, of course, a time in which he was seen often on the screen. And, at the peak of that period came the movie Swingers, in which he starred alongside Vince Vaughn. That was also his first big-screen writing credit, which led some people to believe the story was autobiographical, but Favreau assured us that the Swingers story was almost completely fictional. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Favreau)