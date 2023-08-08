Sean Connery Was A Great James Bond, But It Was All An Act

To legions of James Bond fans, there is only one true Agent 007: the legendary Sean Connery. Connery’s early Bond films — Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, and Diamonds Are Forever — established the template for the suave, debonair, and resourceful secret agent that has been maintained through all of the films (and stars) that have followed. As successful as he was playing Bond, though, the late actor once told us that, in real life, he didn’t think he had what it takes to be a good spy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sean Connery)