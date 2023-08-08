On ‘AGT,’ Howie Mandel & His Colleagues Agree To Disagree

Of course, Howie Mandel loves working with his fellow America’s Got Talent judges, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara. But that doesn’t mean they always have the same feelings about the acts that perform on the show. And Mandel says that one of the best things about AGT is that what you see on the screen is honest, even when he and the other judges disagree. (Click on the media bar below to hear Howie Mandel)
