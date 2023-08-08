Keanu Reeves: ‘Point Break’ Crew Broke All The Rules

Considering that Point Break’s plot focused on a group of rebellious rule breakers, it makes perfect sense that the stars of the film engaged in a bit of rebellion of their own. Many of them decided that they wanted to perform their own stunts, even though the studio was vehemently opposed to that, thanks to their lawyers and insurance company. But Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze, and some of the others went rogue – before the movie was released Reeves told us, it got to the point where the studio actually threatened to sue them when they did skydiving jumps. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves)