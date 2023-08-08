Keanu Reeves: ‘Point Break’ Crew Broke All The Rules

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Considering that Point Break’s plot focused on a group of rebellious rule breakers, it makes perfect sense that the stars of the film engaged in a bit of rebellion of their own. Many of them decided that they wanted to perform their own stunts, even though the studio was vehemently opposed to that, thanks to their lawyers and insurance company. But Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze, and some of the others went rogue – before the movie was released Reeves  told us, it got to the point where the studio actually threatened to sue them when they did skydiving jumps. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves)

 

Point Blank is currently streaming on Amazon Freevee and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak