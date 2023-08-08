Emily Blunt Would Love To Work With ‘Childlike’ Tom Cruise Again

Ever since Edge of Tomorrow was released and became a box office hit in 2014, there’s been talk of a sequel. In fact, original director Doug Liman signed a deal to make a sequel all the way back in 2016, and there have been multiple versions of scripts produced. But, with star Tom Cruise busy making back-to-back Mission: Impossible movies, it’s been difficult to put together a schedule reuniting the cast and crew. (Unfortunately, the current labor situation in Hollywood looks like it will only complicate matters of future scheduling.) However, Cruise’s co-star in the film, Emily Blunt, remains optimistic that a sequel will get made, and she’d be thrilled at the prospect, because she really loved working with Cruise on the first one. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emily Blunt)