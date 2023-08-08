Alicia Silverstone’s ‘Clueless’ Character Wasn’t Real To Her

Alicia Silverstone didn’t grow up in Beverly Hills. In fact, she spent her high school years at San Mateo High School, just a few miles down the road from San Francisco International Airport. Still, Silverstone knew a lot of girls who had the same kind of wealth privilege that Cher Horowitz had in the movie Clueless. And she wasn’t a fan. So, when it came to making the movie, why did she agree to play the kind of girl she hated? As Silverstone explained to us at the time of the film’s release, there were some contradictions to the character that made her feel more like a fairy tale than a real person. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alicia Silverstone)
Clueless is currently streaming on Paramount+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.