‘Underrated’ Camera Crews Didn’t Rattle Stephen Curry

As a star NBA player, Stephen Curry knows what it’s like to live in the glare of the spotlight, performing before the cameras each game, making the usual media appearances, and being spotted by fans in his daily life. But what was it like to get a taste of the reality show experience, having a camera crew follow him around for the filming of the documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated? Curry told us it kind of felt like an extension of his usual life, but a little different. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen Curry)
Stephen Curry: Underrated is currently streaming on Apple TV+.