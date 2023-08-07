Famous Fanged Passenger Made ‘Demeter’ Exciting For Corey Hawkins

The Last Voyage of the Demeter revisits the Dracula story, but in a very specific way: It is based entirely upon one chapter, The Captain’s Log, of Bram Stoker’s original Dracula novel. It takes place almost entirely aboard a ship en route from Transylvania to London, one that’s sailing with a certain vampire on board, so it’s a given that the voyage will not be a peaceful one. Corey Hawkins stars as a doctor sailing on the doomed vessel, and he was very excited about becoming part of the on-screen Dracula legend. (Click on the media bar below to hear Corey Hawkins)