Famous Fanged Passenger Made ‘Demeter’ Exciting For Corey Hawkins

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(from left) Clemens (Corey Hawkins) and Anna (Aisling Franciosi) in The Last Voyage of the Demeter, directed by André Øvredal.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter revisits the Dracula story, but in a very specific way: It is based entirely upon one chapter, The Captain’s Log, of Bram Stoker’s original Dracula novel. It takes place almost entirely aboard a ship en route from Transylvania to London, one that’s sailing with a certain vampire on board, so it’s a given that the voyage will not be a peaceful one. Corey Hawkins stars as a doctor sailing on the doomed vessel, and he was very excited about becoming part of the on-screen Dracula legend. (Click on the media bar below to hear Corey Hawkins)

 

The Last Voyage of the Demeter opens in theaters on Friday.

