‘Oppenheimer’ Experience Was A Contradiction For Robert Downey Jr.

By Hollywood Outbreak
L to R: Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss and Matthew Modine is Vannevar Bush in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Considering he’s appeared in 10 films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s not a stretch to call Robert Downey Jr. an expert on making big-budget, big-name blockbuster films. Yet, even his MCU experience didn’t really prepare him for what it was like to work with director Christopher Nolan. Making the biographical drama Oppenheimer with Nolan, Downey told us, somehow felt both big and small at the same time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Downey Jr.)

Oppenheimer is now playing in theaters.

