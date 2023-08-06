‘Oppenheimer’ Experience Was A Contradiction For Robert Downey Jr.

Considering he’s appeared in 10 films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s not a stretch to call Robert Downey Jr. an expert on making big-budget, big-name blockbuster films. Yet, even his MCU experience didn’t really prepare him for what it was like to work with director Christopher Nolan. Making the biographical drama Oppenheimer with Nolan, Downey told us, somehow felt both big and small at the same time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Downey Jr.)

Oppenheimer is now playing in theaters.