No Kidding, Arnold Schwarzenegger Loved Going To ‘Kindergarten’

Even thour’s body of work is mostly remembered for his action movies, it’s worth remembering that he did quite a bit of comedy, too. Twins, Junior, Jingle All the Way, and Kindergarten Cop were all successful films that showed off Schwarzenegger’s less serious side. (And yes, we’re aware that some would include Batman and Robin as an unintentional comedy.) Kindergarten Cop ranks up there as one of Schwarzenegger’s favorite film experiences, at the time of the movie’s release he told us it was because he had a lot of fun working with all of the children who appeared in the movie. (Click on the media bar to hear Arnold Schwarzenegger)