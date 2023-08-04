Susan Ruttan On ‘L.A. Law’s’ Enduring Appeal

With so many other, more current legal shows available, it seems pretty amazing that the 37-year-old L.A. Law is once getting streaming time. During its eight-season run between 1986 and 1994, the show was an Emmy-winning machine, getting the Best Drama Series award in its first, third, fourth, and fifth seasons, along with 11 other wins and 69 nominations in all. Susan Ruttan, who earned four of those nominations in her supporting role, thinks the reason for the enduring success of L.A. Law is, very simply, the quality that went into it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Susan Ruttan)