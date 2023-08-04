Margot Robbie: How ‘Barbie’ Dressed Its Living Dolls

Anyone who’s ever played with Barbie dolls (or lived in a house where kids were playing with Barbie dolls) knows that Barbie’s wardrobe is essential to her appeal. Through her clothes, Barbie can be nearly anything she wants to be, and she’s always been fashionable, to boot. So, when making the Barbie movie — especially the scenes that take place in Barbie World — it was important to the filmmakers that they got all of the Barbies’ looks just right. Star and producer Margot Robbie talks about how they went about making all of the Barbies look, well, so Barbie-esquie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Margot Robbie)