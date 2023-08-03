No ‘Wonder’ Gal Gadot Loves Playing DC’s Superhero

Where is Wonder Woman’s golden lasso when she really needs it? Ever since the release of Wonder Woman 1984, there have been conflicting reports and rumors about whether there would be a third Wonder Woman movie. And, though nothing is written in stone, it’s looking more and more like DC studio head James Gunn wants to go ahead with another one. If that happens, Gal Gadot will be very happy; as she’s told us before, she feels there’s something really special about the Wonder Woman character that makes her appealing to all kinds of audiences. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gal Gadot)
