Jack Nicholson: ‘The Two Jakes’ Didn’t Get A Fair Shake

The 1974 movie Chinatown is considered to be one of Hollywood’s all-time classics; its 1990 sequel, The Two Jakes, not so much. While there wasn’t quite the quality gap between the original and the sequel as, say, Caddyshack and Caddyshack 2, audiences weren’t impressed, and The Two Jakes was considered to be a box office bomb, only earning back about 40% of its shooting budget. Jack Nicholson, of course, starred in both; Oscar-winner Robert Towne wrote both screenplays. But while Roman Polanski directed the original, Nicholson himself directed the sequel. Of course, we’ve spoken to Nicholson several times over the years, and he always believed The Two Jakes was unfairly overlooked, even though critics gave it generally good reviews. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jack Nicholson)