Donald Glover Felt Fated To Play Lando Calrissian

Having played Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Movie back in 2018, Donald Glover feels like he knows the character pretty well — well enough to write his new adventures. Prior to the start of the current writers’ strike, it was announced that Glover and his brother, Stephen, will be writing the new streaming series for Disney+. For Donald, it’s the ultimate validation; after all, when Solo was released, he told us that his association with the character goes all the way back to his childhood. (Click on the media bar below to hear Donald Glover)