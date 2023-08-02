Seth Rogen: How ‘Turtles’ Jackie Chan Casting Coup Happened

In the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, Mutant Mayhem, there’s a particularly inspired bit of casting. Providing the voice of Splinter, the rat who teaches the turtles everything they need to know about martial arts, is one of the true legends of martial arts: Jackie Chan. As one of the film’s producers, Seth Rogen was partially responsible for bringing Chan on board. But Rogen — who also co-wrote the movie and is one of its stars — says that he can’t take credit for the idea of casting Chan. (Click on the media bar below to hear Seth Rogen)

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is now playing in theaters.

