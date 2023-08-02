Jeff Bridges: ‘Tron’ Stands Out As A Cult Classic Curiosity

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When it was released in 1982, Tron was ahead of its time. It largely took place in a virtual world inside a computer, and it was one of the first movies to be made extensively with computer-generated effects. While it was cutting-edge technology during filming, star Jeff Bridges thought the graphics looked “primitive.” With the passage of time, Tron has rightly claimed a place in the world of cult classics, though Bridges admits he’s not entirely sure how that happened. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeff Bridges)

 

 Tron is currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

