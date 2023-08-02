Jeff Bridges: ‘Tron’ Stands Out As A Cult Classic Curiosity

When it was released in 1982, Tron was ahead of its time. It largely took place in a virtual world inside a computer, and it was one of the first movies to be made extensively with computer-generated effects. While it was cutting-edge technology during filming, star Jeff Bridges thought the graphics looked “primitive.” With the passage of time, Tron has rightly claimed a place in the world of cult classics, though Bridges admits he’s not entirely sure how that happened. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeff Bridges)