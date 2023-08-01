‘Suits’ Star Gabriel Macht Played Against Type

Recently, one of the hottest shows on TV has been a series that aired its finale nearly four years ago. Streaming audiences have discovered Suits in droves, driving viewership to record numbers. Of course, some may argue that the interest stems from renewed interest in one of its stars, Meghan Markle (now Meghan, Duchess of Sussex after marrying Britain’s Prince Harry). But, considering the show lasted nine seasons during its initial run, fans would say the legal drama is worthy of binge-watching on its own merits. Gabriel Macht starred on the show as an attorney who specializes as a “closer”; when we spoke to him about the show, he told us it was a real test of his acting skills, because he personally was nothing like the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gabriel Macht)
Suits is currently streaming on Netflix and Peacock.