'Strays' Kept Isla Fisher Howling With Laughter

By Hollywood Outbreak
Chuck Zlotnick/Universal Pictures

Even though its stars provide the voices for a quartet of dogs (who interact with real-life actors), Strays is definitely not a kids’ movie: Its story actually finds the four dogs finding ways to seek revenge against one of their abusive former owners. Its adult humor has earned it an R rating, which makes one of its stars, Isla Fisher, very happy. She told us she was really excited to read a screenplay that dared to be rude, crude, and really funny. (Click on the media bar below to hear Isla Fisher)

 

 Strays opens in theaters on August 18.

