Roy Scheider Remembered How ‘Jaws’ Nearly Drowned

When Jaws opened in 1975, it single-handedly redefined the Hollywood blockbuster, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time and changing the way movies were marketed to audiences. Of course, all of that success doesn’t mean the film was without its problems. The shoot was notoriously plagued by a number of issues — some of them mechanical, some of them having to do with personality clashes on the set. As the shoot became more and more frustrating (and went further over budget), there was even talk of replacing its young director, Steven Spielberg. There were few people who knew about those issues more than one of the film’s stars, the late Roy Scheider. Before his death, he talked to us about how there were times when he doubted the movie would ever be finished. (Click on the media bar below to hear Roy Scheider)
Jaws is currently streaming on Peacock and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.