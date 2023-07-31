Why Steven Spielberg Needed To Nail ‘Private Ryan’s’ Opening Scene

Winning universal acclaim for its story and its realism as a war movie, Saving Private Ryan is considered to be one of the greatest films ever to lose the Best Picture Oscar (in a major upset, it was beaten by Shakespeare in Love). The film did, however, win Steven Spielberg the Oscar for Best Director. Saving Private Ryan, which just celebrated the 25th anniversary of its release, won a lot of viewers over in its very first scene — a hyper-realistic recreation of the legendary landing at Omaha Beach on D-Day. Knowing it was how he was going to start the film, Spielberg told us he felt a tremendous responsibility to finally depict the event in a way that would do justice to those who fought there. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)