Marc Cherry Played Favorites On ‘Desperate Housewives’

One of the things that gave Desperate Housewives its staying power was the fact that so many people had different favorite characters. Whether it was the idea that you could relate to one of them or you loved to hate them, the show’s writers gave us plenty of memorable characters to choose from. Marc Cherry knows that all too well — he created the show, and he once told us that he had his favorites: Gabrielle and Carlos Solis, played by Eva Longoria and Ricardo Chavira. (Click on the media bar below to hear Marc Cherry)
