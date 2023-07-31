Beverly D’Angelo: How ‘Vacation’ Took An Unexpected Turn During Filming

It’s been 40 years since we first took that trip down Holiday Road with the Griswold family in National Lampoon’s Vacation. The movie is generally regarded as one of the greatest comedies of the ’80s and turned into a franchise, with five sequels having been made to date. Things could have turned out very differently for the film, though — and we mean that literally. The original script had a very different ending, one that didn’t feature John Candy at all. Of course, Candy’s appearance became one of the film’s most memorable scenes, as he guided the Griswolds through a private tour of Walley World. As Beverly D’Angelo, who played Ellen Griswold, explained at a fan event, it was actually preview audiences who inspired the change and the hiring of Candy, and the rest was history. (Click on the media bar below to hear Beverly D’Angelo)
National Lampoon’s Vacation is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.