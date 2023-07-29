‘Haunted Mansion’s’ Jamie Lee Curtis Is A Disneyland Devotee

Earlier this month, Disneyland celebrated its 68th birthday. While some of the theme park’s rides were based on existing Disney films, there were others that were created for the park, but later turned into films themselves. Those include the Pirates of the Caribbean films, Jungle Cruise, and now, two Haunted Mansion movies. Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the stars of the new Haunted Mansion, and she told us she’s always been a big fan of “the Happiest Place on Earth.” (Click on the media bar below to hear Jamie Lee Curtis)