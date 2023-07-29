Cillian Murphy: ‘Oppenheimer’ Goes Far Beyond The Obvious

Even if people don’t know exactly why, they know the Oppenheimer name. J. Robert Oppenheimer has been famous — some might say infamous — since the first atomic bombs were produced back in the 1940s. But writer/director Christopher Nolan knew there was much, much more to Oppenheimer’s story, which is why he’s made Oppenheimer, a biopic that delves deeper into the man’s life than the weapon he helped create. Cillian Murphy, who stars in the title role, says that Nolan was able to fill the film with themes that you don’t need to be a scientist to understand. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cillian Murphy)