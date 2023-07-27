Sandra Bullock Shared Real Magic With ‘Practical’ Co-Stars

After establishing herself as one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses in the mid-’90s with movies like Speed and While You Were Sleeping, Sandra Bullock teamed up with three other established actresses — Nicole Kidman, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest — for the movie Practical Magic. Though the film didn’t get great reviews at the time, and it fell short of breaking even at the box office, it has since established itself as a cult classic. Regardless of its performance, Bullock remembers the film as being incredibly fun to shoot, thanks to the rapport she shared with her co-stars. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sandra Bullock)