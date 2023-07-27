Pranking Tips From Pro Johnny Knoxville

When it comes to pulling pranks, Johnny Knoxville certainly qualifies as an expert. After all, he and the other performers on Jackass would routinely engage in elaborate pranks on each other. Now, he’s a judge on The Prank Panel, in which contestants pitch their prank ideas to a panel that has the ability to turn the best prank ideas into a reality. If a contestant wants to get Knoxville on board, he told us, these are a few things they should keep in mind. (Click on the media below to hear Johnny Knoxville)
