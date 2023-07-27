Phoebe Waller-Bridge: Meeting Harrison Ford Was ‘Intimidating’

When Harrison Ford made his first Indiana Jones movie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was — well, she wouldn’t be born for another four years. Once she was born, however, she became a fan of Ford and his body of work. So, when she was given the opportunity to be his co-star in the final Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, she had to overcome a bit of a fangirl moment before she could settle into a working relationship with him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Phoebe Waller-Bridge)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters.