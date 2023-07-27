Lindsay Wagner Didn’t Become Bionic Buddies With Lee Majors (At First)

In the 1970s, robotics was all the rage for a while on primetime TV, as The Six Million Dollar Man and its spin-off, The Bionic Woman, were both hit shows. Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner starred in the two series, and they often worked together on crossover episodes. However, even though they were America’s bionic darlings, they didn’t become all that friendly while shooting their series. Speaking at a fan event a few years ago, Wagner recalled that she and Majors really didn’t start bonding until their series were finished and they made a few TV movies together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lindsay Wagner)