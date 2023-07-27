HBO Renews ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ For Season 4

HBO has renewed the critically acclaimed original comedy series THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES for a fourth season. Created by Danny McBride, the series concludes its nine-episode third season July 30. The first three seasons are available to stream on Max.
THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.