Streaming ‘This Is Us’? This Is What You’ll Get

Over the course of its six seasons, This Is Us followed the members of the Pearson family across the better part of a century. With its flashbacks and flash-forwards, the show was able to tell stories about childhood, parenthood, and American family relationships through several different eras, tackling some pretty tough issues about life, love, and mortality along the way. Though the show became a significant cultural force during its run (2016-2022), the average viewership was only about 13 million viewers, which means there are plenty of potential new viewers discovering the show through streaming. Assuming they haven’t gotten any spoilers, what can they expect? Milo Ventimiglia, who starred on the show as Jack Pearson, talked to us about the kinds of things viewers have taken away from watching This Is Us. (Click on the media bar below to hear Milo Ventimiglia)