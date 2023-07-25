‘Tracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too Far ‘Premiering August 17 On Max

The Max Original stand-up comedy special TRACY MORGAN: TAKIN’ IT TOO FAR debuts THURSDAY, AUGUST 17 on Max.
Two-time Emmy(R)-nominated actor and comedian Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock,” “The Last O.G.”) leaves it all on the stage in his first Max stand-up special taped live from the Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts. Grateful and hyped, the comedian owns his set and unabashedly tackling topics such as dating in his 50s (along with the unexpected side effects that comes with it), his dysfunctional family, attempting to reverse gentrification in Brooklyn, and the very public 2014 car accident that left him with multiple broken bones, a traumatic brain injury, and a substantial settlement. Executive produced by Emmy and GRAMMY(R) winner Rikki Hughes, TRACY MORGAN: TAKIN’ IT TOO FAR showcases a seasoned comedy veteran in his most edgy and fearless special yet.