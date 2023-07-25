Seth Rogen Shell-ebrates Joining The ‘Ninja Turtles’ Franchise

Between live-action movies and animated films, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the seventh installment in the TMNT franchise, and it’s the first to feature the talents of Seth Rogen, who co-wrote the screenplay, produced the film, and voices the character of Bebop, a mutant warthog. (Ironically, Rogen also voiced Pumbaa the Warthog in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.) For Rogen, taking part in a TMNT project fulfills a lifelong dream, because he told us he was a huge fan of the characters when he was growing up. (Click on the media bar below to hear Seth Rogen)