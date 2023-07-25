If Robin Williams Had Recast His Character In ‘Hook,’ It Would Have Been…

Having earned Oscar nominations in 1988 (Good Morning, Vietnam) and 1990 (Dead Poets Society), Robin Williams was an inspired choice to portray Peter Pan in director Steven Spielberg’s continuation of the character’s story, Hook. While the film was ultimately considered a disappointment, Williams did turn in an excellent performance, as he was able to give the character the wide-eyed innocence for which he’s known. Still, at the time of the film’s release, Williams thought there was one person who was even more perfect for the role than he was. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robin Williams)