Boyd Holbrook Feels ‘Justified’ In Playing The Sequel’s Bad Guy

JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL  Pictured:Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansell. CR: Chuck Hodes/FX

One of the things that drew fans to the original Justified series was that the battles between good and evil were fair fights — there were bad guys who definitely gave the show’s good guy, Timothy Olyphant’s U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, a run for his money. In the new sequel series, Justified: City Primeval, Boyd Holbrook has been given the task of being the show’s new antagonist, and he told us he found the idea daunting, but that the script did a lot of the work for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Boyd Holbrook)

Justified: City Primeval airs Tuesday nights on FX, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.

