Boyd Holbrook Feels ‘Justified’ In Playing The Sequel’s Bad Guy

One of the things that drew fans to the original Justified series was that the battles between good and evil were fair fights — there were bad guys who definitely gave the show’s good guy, Timothy Olyphant’s U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, a run for his money. In the new sequel series, Justified: City Primeval, Boyd Holbrook has been given the task of being the show’s new antagonist, and he told us he found the idea daunting, but that the script did a lot of the work for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Boyd Holbrook)
Justified: City Primeval airs Tuesday nights on FX, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.