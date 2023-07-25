Apple TV+ Releases Trailer For New Animated Series ‘Strange Planet’

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the new ten-episode adult animated series “Strange Planet,” which makes its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Based on the New York Times #1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, “Strange Planet” is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions. New episodes of “Strange Planet” will debut weekly every Wednesday on Apple TV+ through the season finale on September 27, 2023.
Voicing this world of beings are Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe (“Rachel Getting Married”), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), Lori Tan Chinn (“Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens”), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi (“Community”) and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”).